Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (7:30 PM at Quad Cities)

May 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, May 26, 2024 l Game # 45

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:30 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (21-23) at Quad Cities River Bandits (21-23)

RH Jared Lyons (2-1, 2.78) vs. RH Shane Panzini (1-1, 4.45)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliates of the Kansas City Royals) in the last game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons have won eight of their last 12 games. Quad Cities has lost 11 of their last 13.

Last Game: Quad Cities 4, Dayton 3. The River Bandits overcame a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, holding the Dragons without a hit over the final two innings. Ethan O'Donnell's long three-run home run in the sixth had given Dayton a 3-1 lead.

Current Series (May 22-26 at Quad Cities) : Dayton is 3-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .250 batting average (39 for 156); 4.2 runs/game (21 R, 5 G); 3 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 3.38 ERA (40 IP, 15 ER); 5 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are tied for fourth place, 4 games behind Great Lakes and Lake County, the East Division co-leaders.

Team Notes

Over the last three games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 1.73, allowing five runs in 26 innings, surrendering only 11 hits with 36 strikeouts.

The Dragons current ERA in the series (3.38) would rank first for any series in 2024 (current best is 3.86 vs. Fort Wayne, April 16-21).

The Dragons are 5-1 when their starting pitcher goes six innings; 13-5 when the starter goes 5+; 14-8 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 10 games is batting .394 (13 for 33) with one home run, six RBI, three doubles, and seven walks. Stewart does not have a strikeout in the current series in 21 plate appearances.

Hector Rodriguez has four two-hit games in the five games in the current series. He is 8 for 21 (.381) with one double and two RBI in the series.

Jay Allen II is third in the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.569) and fourth in OPS (.984).

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in the month of May has allowed just one run in 17 innings. His final May start will come Sunday.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has posted back-to-back scoreless outings covering 11 innings, with 19 strikeouts and only three hits.

Dragons reliever Andrew Moore has enjoyed three straight scoreless outings covering 7.1 innings (1-0, 1 Sv), allowing one hit with 13 strikeouts.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone four straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting two saves.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Tuesday, May 28 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-2, 4.71) at Beloit TBA

Wednesday, May 29 (7:35 pm): Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.91) at Beloit TBA

Thursday, May 30 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (2-2, 6.21) at Beloit TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

