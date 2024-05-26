Chiefs Drop Series Finale to Kernels 6-2

May 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Three Cedar Rapids homers guided the Kernels to a 6-2 series finale victory on Sunday night.

The Kernels put up two quick runs in the first inning on starter Cooper Hjerpe. Luke Keaschall blasted his second lead-off home run of the series to bolster the Kernels to a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, a Misael Urbina sac fly made it 2-0.

In the third, Peoria cut the lead in half with one run. Zach Levenson reached on a catcher interference and advanced to third with a Brody Moore single. Leonardo Bernal singled to bring Levenson home.

Hjerpe settled in with three scoreless frames after the first. The left-hander took his third loss of the season after his four innings pitched.

Nate Baez made the score 3-1 with a solo home run in the fifth inning. Keoni Cavaco tripled home a run in the seventh and Baez blasted his second homer of the game. His third home run of the season increased the Kernels lead to 6-1.

Peoria tried to mount a comeback in the home half of the seventh. Won-Bin Cho led off the inning with a double, his fifth of the season. He advanced to third on a groundout and scored after Graysen Tarlow singled. It was Tarlow's first RBI of the 2024 season. The Chiefs were not able to scratch any more runs across in the game.

The back end of the Peoria bullpen tossed three scoreless frames with one hit surrendered. Gustavo Rodriguez, Dionys Rodriguez and Roy Garcia combined for seven strikeouts in three innings.

The Chiefs are back in action on Tuesday night at Lansing. Game one of the two week road trip is slated for 5:05 p.m. CST.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.