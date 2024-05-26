Loons Win Series, Take Finale 9-3 with Heubeck Striking out 11

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (26-19) starter Peter Heubeck notched a career-high 11 strikeouts, downing the Beloit Sky Carp (20-24) 9-3 on a 75-degree overcast Friday night at Dow Diamond.

Heubeck struck out the side in the first. Two to end the second inning, two to begin the third inning, and permitted just one baserunner through the first three. The right-hander allowed just one run, an RBI single in the fourth. That inning ended with Heubeck's ninth strikeout.

The 21-year-old came back for the fifth, punching out two more. Eight of the nine Beloit hitters struck out at least once against Heubeck. The Dodgers No. 30 prospect has the best K/9 rate in the Midwest League at 14.00.

Offensively, Great Lakes jumped out to a 5-0 from the jump. Three of the five were earned, the first a Dylan Campbell RBI single that plated Noah Miller, who singled to lead off the bottom of the first. After a misplay in center, followed by a walk and the next four Loons drove in a run.

Sam Mongelli and Nelson Quiroz, with an RBI single, a Luis Rodriguez sac fly, and a Nick Biddison fielder's choice, brought the score to 5-0. A Kyle Nevin double in the second, made it 6-0, the run was unearned after an error by the shortstop put a Loon aboard.

Great Lakes three-run fifth jumped the lead to 9-1. A Nick Biddison RBI double, fielder's choice, and double steal created the eight-run advantage.

The Loons bullpen had four arms work the final four innings. Two RBI singles came, but nothing more over those frames. Edgardo Henriquez struck out two Sky Carp needing only 10 pitches to get the final three outs.

Rounding Things Out

Noah Miller extended his on-base streak to 21 games. The longest active and third longest this year in the Midwest League.

Up Next

The Loons begin their next series on Tuesday, May 28th. At LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan, Great Lakes faces the West Michigan Whitecaps in a six-game set. Game one is on Tuesday. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

