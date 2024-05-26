TinCaps Conclude Two-Week Homestand with 9-3 Record

May 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps concluded their two-week homestand at Parkview Field on Sunday night with an 8-1 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate). Nevertheless, the 'Caps have won nine of their last 11 games.

Lansing (22-23) broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the seventh and tacked on four more in the ninth.

Fort Wayne (21-24) scored its lone run in the eighth on an RBI single by left fielder Tyler Robertson.

Not reflected in the final score, TinCaps starting pitcher Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres prospect) pitched four scoreless, one-hit innings. He retired the final 11 batters he faced consecutively.

Seven of Fort Wayne's nine batters in the lineup tallied a hit, including center fielder Homer Bush Jr., who doubled and stole third base in the first. Bush leads the Midwest League with 24 bags on the season.

The TinCaps sold out five of their 12 games during the 9-3 homestand. The team will travel to Wisconsin on Monday ahead of a road series next week against the Brewers-affiliated Timber Rattlers. The 'Caps return to action at Parkview Field Tuesday, June 4 versus the Cardinals-affiliated Peoria Chiefs for a six-game series.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 28 @ Wisconsin (7:40 pm)

- TinCaps probable starter: RHP Enmanuel Pinales

- Timber Rattlers probable starter: RHP Patricio Aquino (No. 28 Brewers prospect)

