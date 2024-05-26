TinCaps Conclude Two-Week Homestand with 9-3 Record
May 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps concluded their two-week homestand at Parkview Field on Sunday night with an 8-1 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate). Nevertheless, the 'Caps have won nine of their last 11 games.
Lansing (22-23) broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the seventh and tacked on four more in the ninth.
Fort Wayne (21-24) scored its lone run in the eighth on an RBI single by left fielder Tyler Robertson.
Not reflected in the final score, TinCaps starting pitcher Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres prospect) pitched four scoreless, one-hit innings. He retired the final 11 batters he faced consecutively.
Seven of Fort Wayne's nine batters in the lineup tallied a hit, including center fielder Homer Bush Jr., who doubled and stole third base in the first. Bush leads the Midwest League with 24 bags on the season.
The TinCaps sold out five of their 12 games during the 9-3 homestand. The team will travel to Wisconsin on Monday ahead of a road series next week against the Brewers-affiliated Timber Rattlers. The 'Caps return to action at Parkview Field Tuesday, June 4 versus the Cardinals-affiliated Peoria Chiefs for a six-game series.
Next Game: Tuesday, May 28 @ Wisconsin (7:40 pm)
- TinCaps probable starter: RHP Enmanuel Pinales
- Timber Rattlers probable starter: RHP Patricio Aquino (No. 28 Brewers prospect)
Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2024
- Cubs Fall 9-8 in 11-Inning Sunday Night Thriller - South Bend Cubs
- Rattlers Survive 11-Inning Test of Nerves with South Bend - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Quad Cities Shellacked in Series Finale - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Conclude Two-Week Homestand with 9-3 Record - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Chiefs Drop Series Finale to Kernels 6-2 - Peoria Chiefs
- Dragons Hit 4 Home Runs, Collect 19 Hits in 15-2 Win on Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Baez Leads Kernels over Peoria - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Masterman, Lugnuts Wallop TinCaps, 8-1 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Mooney's Go-Ahead Grand Slam, Kayfus's Go-Ahead Solo Shot Fuel 7-6 Captains Win - Lake County Captains
- Loons Win Series, Take Finale 9-3 with Heubeck Striking out 11 - Great Lakes Loons
- Loons Take Series with 9-3 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 26 vs. Lansing (A's) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Whitecaps Drop Series to Captains - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (7:30 PM at Quad Cities) - Dayton Dragons
- Kwan's Three-Run Homer, Ingle's Grand Slam Power Captains to 8-6 Win Over Whitecaps - Lake County Captains
- Bandits Snap Three-Game Skid in Comeback Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Conclude Two-Week Homestand with 9-3 Record
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 26 vs. Lansing (A's)
- Fort Wayne Sweeps Doubleheader Against Lansing
- TinCaps Game Information: May 25 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (A's)
- Friday Night's TinCaps Game Suspended by Rain, Doubleheader Set for Saturday