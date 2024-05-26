Kwan's Three-Run Homer, Ingle's Grand Slam Power Captains to 8-6 Win Over Whitecaps

EASTLAKE, OH - In the fifth game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (25-19) defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (22-22) by a final score of 8-6 in front of a season-high 7,146 fans on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Captains are now 10-4 in 14 games against the Whitecaps so far this season.

Lake County tallied its eight runs in a pair of four-run frames.

Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, Captains RF Jorge Burgos, 3B Maick Collado, and CF Guy Lipscomb each singled to begin the half-inning. Lipscomb's infield single drove in Lake County's first run of the game.

Then, LF Steven Kwan, serving an MLB rehab assignment for the Cleveland Guardians, hit a go-ahead, three-run home run to give the Captains a 4-3 advantage.

After West Michigan responded with a three-run top of the sixth, Lake County's offense answered in a big way in the bottom of the seventh.

After Lipscomb flew out to left field in foul territory, LF Jonah Advincula, who replaced Kwan defensively in the top half of the inning, began another Captains stretch of three consecutive singles. DH Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, and 1B C.J. Kayfus , MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Cleveland prospect, each delivered a base-knock to load the bases for C Cooper Ingle.

And the 2023 fourth-round pick out of Clemson delivered, driving a go-ahead grand slam to right-center field to put Lake County ahead 8-6. This was Ingle's second home run of the season.

RHP Alaska Abney (2-0) earned his second win of the season by pitching a pair of scoreless innings of relief in the seventh and eighth, allowing just one hit and no walks, while striking out three. Finally, RHP Zane Morehouse earned his third save of the season in his fourth opportunity, allowing one walk and striking out his final two batters faced in the top of the ninth to seal the Captains' victory.

LHP Matt Wilkinson (ND) did not record a decision in his first career High-A start, allowing four hits, a career-high three earned runs, and no walks, while throwing eight strikeouts in 87 pitches (58 strikes).

First pitch for the finale of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., as Kwan will make his second MLB rehab assignment appearance. Lake County will host Family Fun Sunday, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases.

Notes To Know

- With a three-run home run on Saturday night, OF Steven Kwan hit his first Minor League home run since September 30, 2021, versus the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) while with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

- With a grand slam on Saturday night, C Cooper Ingle hit Lake County's second grand slam of the season. INF Nate Furman also hit one on April 18 versus Lansing. Ingle's 2-for-3 performance at the plate extended his hitting streak to seven games.

- With eight strikeouts on Saturday night, LHP Matt Wilkinson extended his Minor League lead to 79 strikeouts so far this season. The 2023 10 th -round pick out of Central Arizona (JUCO) has now thrown at least eight strikeouts in eight of his nine Minor League starts this year.

- With two scoreless innings of relief on Saturday night, RHP Alaska Abney now has a 1.08 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Captains. The 2021 15 th -round pick out of Coastal Carolina has allowed just two earned runs in 16.2 innings of work.

