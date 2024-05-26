Whitecaps Drop Series to Captains

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps bullpen could not hold a big lead as part of a 7-6 loss to the Lake County Captains on Sunday at Classic Park.

Despite holding a five-run lead, Sunday marked the second straight day the Whitecaps bullpen allowed a grand slam to lose a significant advantage. The Whitecaps miss out on a chance to leave Eastlake with a series split and instead settle on taking two out of six, but still return to Comstock Park having posted a winning road trip with a 7-5 record away from West Michigan.

The Whitecaps stormed out in front with a five-run third inning against Captains starting pitcher Carter Spivey, highlighted by a Danny Serretti RBI-single and a single from Dom Johnson that, combined with a Lake County error, plated three more runs, helping West Michigan take a 5-0 lead. The advantage was short-lived, however, as the Captains rallied with a run in the fourth and five more in the fifth, four of which came home when Mooney launched the go-ahead grand slam to give Lake County the 6-5 lead. After Izaac Pacheco tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, C.J. Kayfus blasted another go-ahead shot, giving the Captains a 7-6 advantage.

The Captains finish the week moving their record to 26-19, while the Whitecaps fall back under .500 to 22-23. Lake County starting pitcher Carter Spivey (3-1) tossed seven innings and gave up six runs (three earned) in picking up his third win of the year. Max Alba (2-2) allowed the home run to Kayfus, suffering his second loss of the year. Captains pitcher Magnus Ellerts tossed a scoreless ninth to collect his fourth save of the season. Seth Stephenson led the Whitecaps offense by going two-for-five at the plate in a losing cause.

The Whitecaps return home for a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons beginning Tuesday at 6:05 pm. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

