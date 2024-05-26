TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 26 vs. Lansing (A's)

May 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Saturday, May 25

Infielder Albert Fabian placed on High-A Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Effective Thursday, May 23

Catcher Colton Vincent transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Padres

Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-23) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (21-23)

Sunday, May 26 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Grant Judkins

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps swept their doubleheader with the Lugnuts, winning 4-3 and 7-1.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Baseball pauses to remember those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. Go to MLBtogether.com to learn more about how you can support military families grieving the loss of a loved one.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 9 of their last 10 games... During a 7-game winning streak from May 15-22 (the team's longest since 2015), Fort Wayne hit .279 with an .839 OPS. The TinCaps scored 58 runs in that span (8+/G), the most in the Midwest League and 3rd among MiLB's 120 full-season teams. 'Caps pitchers posted a 2.95 ERA in that stretch... During the winning streak, the TinCaps left just 34 runners on base, 2nd fewest among the 120.

'CAPS IN THE COMMUNITY: On Friday, TinCaps players and staff volunteered with The Rescue Mission, a local non-profit organization that provides restorative care to those experiencing a homelessness crisis. One group served lunch and helped with other chores at the Life House building downtown, while others assisted at Charis House, a shelter for women and children, and yet another group offered aid at Treasure House, a thrift store.

JERSEY AUCTION: The team's Wizards throwback jerseys are being auctioned off on TinCaps.com/auction through Sunday night, with proceeds benefitting TinCaps CARE.

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets on sale now.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 14 of their 21 wins.

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps have played 8 extra-inning games, 3rd most in MiLB behind only Beloit and Triple-A Columbus (9)... The TinCaps have played 15 one-run games (tied with Great Lakes and Lansing for most in MWL) and 8 two-run games... Fort Wayne has 3 walk-off wins... Until last Saturday, the 'Caps hadn't won a game by more than 3 runs.

KEEPING IT IN THE YARD: Offensively, the TinCaps have hit 10 homers over their last 9 games. Meanwhile, Fort Wayne's pitchers have allowed the fewest homers per 9 innings in the MWL this season (0.7, just 29 in 44 games).

DEFENSE: Kai Murphy leads MWL in outfield assists (5)... As a team, the TinCaps are 2nd in OA (11)... Their catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing % at 28% (the league average is 21%). Individually, Anthony Vilar and Ethan Salas rank 5th in CS (9).

ETHAN SALAS: 8-game hitting streak (11-for-29 with 4 doubles, a homer, 8 RBIs, 9 runs, 5 walks, and only 4 strikeouts).

KAI MURPHY: 12 doubles, 2nd in MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 23 stolen bases, most in MWL.

DEVIN ORTIZ: 10-game on-base streak.

LUCAS DUNN: On Saturday, recorded the second 4-hit game of his MiLB career (the first was last July 16 at Great Lakes.

NIK McCLAUGHRY: Hit by 7 pitches, 4th most in MWL.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Parkview Field hosted sellout crowds last Friday-Sunday, including May 18's season-high turnout of 8,402. That was the largest for a May game in the franchise's history. It was also the largest crowd at Parkview Field for a non-July 4th date since 2018. The weekend marked the first time the TinCaps sold out 3 consecutive games since 2018, and was the highest attendance for a Friday-Sunday stretch since 2015... The TinCaps have sold out 2 of their last 3 games this week as well.

