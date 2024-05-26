Bandits Snap Three-Game Skid in Comeback Win

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits ended a three-game losing streak and overcame a two-run deficit to top the Dayton Dragons 4-3 at Modern Woodmen Park.

After having been shut out on Friday, Quad Cities was the first team to break into the run column on Saturday and jumped in front on Trevor Werner's fourth home run of the season- a solo homer off Easton Sikorski.

Despite needing 79 pitches to complete 4.0 innings, QC starter Henry Williams kept the Dragons off the scoreboard over his seventh start of the season and departed with two strikeouts and the Bandits in front.

Natanael Garabitos replaced the right-hander and after a clean fifth, saw Hector Rodriguez reach on a fielding error by Spencer Nivens to start the sixth. The reliever then picked up the first and second outs of the inning back-to-back, but then walked Cade Hunter to extend the frame for Ethan O'Donnell, who launched Dayton into the lead with a three-run homer.

Tossing 4.0 innings in relief of T.J. Sikkema- who worked a 2.0-inning start as part of a scheduled bullpen day- Sikorski finished his outing by keeping it a 3-1 Dragons' lead after six.

However, the Bandits broke back into the run column against his successor, Brody Jessee. The right-hander would give up back-to-back walks to begin the bottom of the seventh and, despite getting Carter Jensen to pop up for the first out, saw Carson Roccaforte tie the game with a two-run double before Brett Squires plated the center fielder with a go-ahead, two-strike RBI single.

Having pitched a scoreless top of the seventh, Quad Cities's south paw A.J. Block returned to the hill for a scoreless eighth, before Ben Sears got the save opportunity in the ninth, and completed a clean one-two-three frame to secure the Bandits' second win of the series and his team-leading fourth save of the year.

Block (3-1) picked up the win for Quad Cities with help from a pair of strikeouts over 2.0-scoreless relief innings, while Jessee (3-1) blew his first save and took his first loss after surrendering the three-run seventh.

The River Bandits will look to force a split of the six-game set in Sunday's series finale and send Shane Panzini (1-1, 4.45) to the mound opposite Dayton's Jared Lyons (2-1, 2.78). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:30 p.m.

