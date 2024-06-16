Werner's Homer Not Enough in Quad Cities' Loss to Beloit

June 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Trevor Werner launched a three-run homer on Saturday, but the Quad Cities River Bandits were held out of the run column for eight of the game's nine innings, as they fell to the Beloit Sky Carp 5-4 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Werner's blast, his fifth of the season, caped-off Quad Cities' four-run fourth inning. After Beloit scored against Henry Williams in three of the game's first four frame- including Cameron Barstad's second home run of the series- Spencer Nivens picked up the Bandits' first hit and drove in their first run to help set up for the blast two batters later.

While Caleb Wurster would allow the longball, he would only be responsible for half of the rally's four runs, as starter Josh White gave up the Nivens single beforehand. White worked a season-high 3.1 innings in a spot-start for the Miami Marlins' top prospect, Noble Meyer, who was scratched less than an hour before first pitch.

After Werner's shot tied the game, Williams would toss a scoreless fifth before turning the mound to Chase Isbell, who notched a strikeout in 2.0-scoreless innings of relief.

The Bandits failed to score after the homer and recorded just four base runners over the final five innings of the game. Wurster responded to the homer with a clean fifth, before Ignacio Feliz took the Sky Carp into the seventh.

Beloit eventually broke the 4-4 tie against Ben Sears in the top of the eighth. The right-hander allowed a leadoff single to Sam Praytor, but responded with back-to-back outs before pitching Tony Bullard into an 0-2 count. However, Sky Carp infielder roped a hanging slider into the left-field corner for a go-ahead RBI double.

Sears bounced back with a scoreless top of the ninth and Carter Jensen briefly gave the River Bandits life, dropping a two-out single in the bottom half, but Josh Ekness would get Chris Brito- who made his River Bandits and High-A debut- to ground out to end the ballgame just one batter later.

Ekness (1-2) earned the win for Beloit, tossing 2.1-scoreless innings out of the Sky Carp bullpen, while Sears (0-3) took the loss on his 24th birthday, allowing the one run over 2.0 innings.

Quad Cities will look to avoid its seventh-straight series loss on Sunday, as they close out the six-game set with Beloit at 1:00 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park. Ben Kudnra (2-4, 3.63) will get the start opposite Ike Buxton (1-5, 4.79).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.