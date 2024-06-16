'Caps Fall on Father's Day, 8-5

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps fell into a big hole early and couldn't recover, falling to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 8-5 - who clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 - in front of 6,074 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps gave up six runs in the second - the most allowed in a single inning this season - as the 'Caps managed just one base hit in the final four frames while finishing 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position as the Timber Rattlers clinched the Midwest League West Division first-half title.

The Timber Rattlers grabbed a big lead in the second inning, plating six runs - highlighted by a three-run homer from left fielder Jheramy Vargas - taking a commanding 6-0 lead. The T-Rats added insurance in the fourth as catcher Matt Wood added a two-run single - his third consecutive base hit - as the lead ballooned to 8-0. The Whitecaps started their comeback in the fifth by exploding for five runs - featuring a two-run home run by Danny Serretti and an RBI double from Dom Johnson - trimming the Wisconsin advantage to 8-5. Whitecaps shortstop Peyton Graham added a double in the sixth - but that was the last base hit for the 'Caps - as Timber Rattlers relievers Aaron Rund and Bayden Root combined for 4.1 scoreless innings with four punchouts to complete the job and clinch the division.

The Timber Rattlers improve to 40-23 while the Whitecaps fall to 31-32. Rund (3-1) secures his third victory while Root gets his first save of the season. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starter Dylan Smith (0-5) suffers his fifth loss - giving up six runs through two innings in the loss. Whitecaps reliever Michael Bienlien allowed a pair of runs through three innings on the mound, bringing his team-best scoreless streak of 18.2 consecutive innings to an end. At the plate, Graham reached base four time for the 'Caps in a losing cause.

The Whitecaps begin a six-game series to close the first half and begin the back half of the 2024 season with the Dayton Dragons, beginning on Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Jackson Jobe, the Detroit Tigers Top Prospect, and the top active pitching prospect in all of Minor League Baseball, gets the start for West Michigan as part of a Minor League Rehab Assignment for West Michigan. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

