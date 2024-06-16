Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Great Lakes)

June 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, June 16, 2024 l Game # 63

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (33-29) at Dayton Dragons (31-31)

RH Payton Martin (0-0, 5.40) vs. RH Javi Rivera (5-2, 4.34)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the last game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 18-12 (.600) over their last 30 games. They are 6-5 on the current 12-game homestand.

Last Game: Saturday : Dayton 5, Great Lakes 4. The Dragons scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to overcome a 4-2 deficit and earn their second walk-off win in their last two games. Carlos Jorge hit a two-run home run to tie the game and Logan Tanner delivered a single to left to drive in Cade Hunter to win it. Jay Allen II had a solo home run for Dayton in the sixth.

Current Series (June 11-16 vs. Great Lakes) : Dayton is 3-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series:.206 batting average (32 for 155); 3.4 runs/game (17 R, 5 G); 4 home runs; 10 stolen bases; 3.80 ERA (45 IP, 19 ER); 4 errors.

Season Series between Dayton and Great Lakes: Dayton 7, Great Lakes 4 (all games at Day Air Ballpark).

Team Notes

Saturday night, the Dragons notched their second straight walk-off win, marking the first time since 2019 that they have earned back-to-back walk-off wins. It is the first time since record-keeping of walk-offs began in 2010 that the Dragons have erased a ninth inning deficit to take a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth in consecutive games.

Friday night, the Dragons scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit and win. This was the first time the Dragons scored four or more in the bottom of the ninth to win since they scored four vs. Fort Wayne on June 15, 2021.

Since May 12 (29 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.85 ERA, second best in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons are 10-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 20-8 when the starter goes 5+; 23-12 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,038).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 22 games (since May 22) is batting .333 (30 for 90) with one home run, two doubles, one triple, and three RBI. Rodriguez has hit safely in eight straight games.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 19 games (since May 22) is batting .302 (19 for 63) with one home run and eight stolen bases.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon has not allowed a run over his last four starts covering 19 innings, allowing 11 hits, two walks, with 16 SO. This is the longest scoreless streak by a Dayton pitcher this season. Harmon left the game in the first inning Wednesday with an injury.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has won his last five starts, becoming the first Dayton pitcher to win five straight starts since Scott Moss won six straight in 2017. Rivera over his last five outings: 29.2 IP, 16 H, 3 R, 7 BB, 39 SO, 0.91 ERA.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last six outings: 9 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER (both runs were scored by "free runners" in extra innings), 3 BB, 16 SO.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last eight outings: 11 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 19 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, June 16 (6:35 pm): Dayton TBA at West Michigan TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.