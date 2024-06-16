Lipscomb's Walk-off Fielder's Choice Helps Captains Clinch First Half Division Title

EASTLAKE, OH - In the fifth game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (38-24) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (26-36) in 10 innings by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Captains CF Guy Lipscomb ended the game with a walk-off fielder's choice with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, securing Lake County's second consecutive 10-inning, walk-off win.

With runners on the corners, the 2022 fifth-round pick out of Belmont hit a ground ball to Fort Wayne 2B Nerwilian Cedeño, who threw the ball to SS Nik McClaughry at second base for the second out of the half-inning. But Lipscomb, whom Baseball America named the fastest baserunner in the Cleveland player development system ahead of the 2024 season, beat McClaughry's relay throw to first base. This allowed Lake County ghost runner Jonah Advincula to score the winning run.

Shortly after the Captains defeated the TinCaps, the Dayton Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons in walk-off fashion for the second straight night. This result officially clinched the 2024 Midwest League East First Half Division title for Lake County.

The Captains recorded just one hit through their first eight frames at the plate, which was a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth by 3B Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect. TinCaps RHP Dylan Lesko (ND), MLB Pipeline's No. 3 San Diego and No. 69 MLB prospect, pitched a professional career-high six scoreless innings, allowing three walks and throwing four strikeouts in 83 pitches (50 strikes).

Mooney later tallied Lake County's second hit of the night with a leadoff single to begin the bottom of the ninth. Shortly after, he advanced to third base on a pickoff throwing error by Fort Wayne RHP Joan Gonzalez (2-1). Captains RF Jorge Burgos eventually tied the game with a sacrifice fly, tallying his 15th RBI of the season.

Then, in the bottom of the 10th, LF Angel Zarate, who entered the game as a defensive substitute in the top of the ninth, moved Advincula, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth, to third base with a sacrifice bunt. 2B Tyresse Turner drew a walk in the ensuing plate appearance to set up Lipscomb's walk-off.

Lake County RHP Trenton Denholm (ND) pitched eight innings, allowing six hits, one earned run, and one walk, while throwing eight strikeouts in just 84 pitches (65 strikes). His lone run allowed was courtesy of a leadoff home run by Cedeño to begin the fifth inning.

RHPs Jay Driver and Magnus Ellerts (2-2) each then pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Captains. Ellerts struck out the final two Fort Wayne batters he faced in the 10th frame to leave ghost runner Devin Ortiz on third base.

First pitch for the finale of this week's six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. It will be We Love Dads Day at the ballpark, where dads will get to run the bases after the game. It will also be Family Fun Sunday, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- The Captains have now won their second Midwest League First Half Division title in franchise history, having also won in 2010. Lake County has now won four First Half Division titles, also winning the South Atlantic League First Half Division crown in 2003 and 2008.

- The Captains have now recorded four walk-off wins this season, all of which have come against the TinCaps. Lake County also won in 10 innings on a walk-off throwing error on April 30, in nine innings on a walk-off walk by INF Jose Devers, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, on May 1, and in 10 innings on a walk-off single by INF Maick Collado on June 14.

- The Captains are now 4-0 in extra-inning games this season. The team also defeated Fort Wayne 1-0 in 10 frames at home on April 30, the Lansing Lugnuts 13-9 in 10 innings on the road on May 19, and the TinCaps again 3-2 in 10 frames at home on June 14.

- RHP Jay Driver has now recorded 14 consecutive scoreless appearances, the longest streak in High-A this season. During this span, the 2023 ninth-round pick out of Harvard has pitched 17.1 straight scoreless frames, recording 22 strikeouts, seven walks, a 0.98 WHIP, and a .172 opposing batting average.

- RHP Trenton Denholm is now the third Minor League pitcher to pitch at least eight innings in multiple outings this season, joining Triple-A Gwinnett (ATL) RHP Bryce Elder and High-A Spokane (COL) LHP Sean Sullivan. Denholm also pitched a career-high 8.1 frames on May 22 versus West Michigan.

