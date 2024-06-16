Rattlers Clinch First Half Division Title
June 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers clinched the First Half West Division Championship with an 8-5 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.
The Timber Rattlers are into the Midwest League playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
This is the first division title for the Timber Rattlers since the first half of the 2012 season.
Matt Wood: 4-for-5, 3RBI
Jheremy Vargas: 3-run homer during six-run second inning
Aaron Rund: 3.1IP, H, 0R, 2BB, 3K, Winning pitcher
R H E
WIS 060 200 000 - 8 15 2
WMI 000 050 000 - 5 7 0
Click here for the boxscore
Click here for the scoring plays
HOME RUN:
WIS:
Jheremy Vargas (4th, 2 on in 2nd inning off Dylan Smith, 0 out)
WP: Aaron Rund (2-1)
LP: Dylan Smith (0-5)
SAVE: Bayden Root (1)
TIME: 2:41
ATTN: 6,074
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 16, 2024
- 'Caps Fall on Father's Day, 8-5 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Kernels Outscore Lugnuts 9-8, Win Series in Lansing - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Rattlers Clinch Division Title with 8-5 Win over West Michigan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Bolte, Ángeles and Mann Homer, But Lugs Come up Short in Finale - Lansing Lugnuts
- Rattlers Clinch First Half Division Title - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Loons Top Dragons 4-2 as Teams Split 6-Game Series - Dayton Dragons
- River Bandits' Series Finale with Sky Carp Washed Out - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- Werner's Homer Not Enough in Quad Cities' Loss to Beloit - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Lipscomb's Walk-off Fielder's Choice Helps Captains Clinch First Half Division Title - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.