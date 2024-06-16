Rattlers Clinch First Half Division Title

June 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers clinched the First Half West Division Championship with an 8-5 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Timber Rattlers are into the Midwest League playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

This is the first division title for the Timber Rattlers since the first half of the 2012 season.

Matt Wood: 4-for-5, 3RBI

Jheremy Vargas: 3-run homer during six-run second inning

Aaron Rund: 3.1IP, H, 0R, 2BB, 3K, Winning pitcher

R H E

WIS 060 200 000 - 8 15 2

WMI 000 050 000 - 5 7 0

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Jheremy Vargas (4th, 2 on in 2nd inning off Dylan Smith, 0 out)

WP: Aaron Rund (2-1)

LP: Dylan Smith (0-5)

SAVE: Bayden Root (1)

TIME: 2:41

ATTN: 6,074

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.