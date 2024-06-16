River Bandits' Series Finale with Sky Carp Washed Out

June 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Sunday's series finale between the Quad Cities River Bandits and Beloit Sky Carp has been canceled due to severe weather. The contest will not be made up. Fans with tickets to today's game may exchange them for tickets to a future 2024 River Bandits regular season home game.

Quad Cities begins a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond on Tuesday, June 18.

