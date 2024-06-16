Bolte, Ángeles and Mann Homer, But Lugs Come up Short in Finale

LANSING, Mich. - Euribel Ángeles, Luke Mann and Henry Bolte slugged no-doubt home runs - including a Bolte rocket in the bottom of the ninth that zoomed off the video board, but the Lansing Lugnuts (32-31) came up short against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (36-26), 9-8, in a Sunday Father's Day matinee at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts lost four of six games in the series to the Kernels, the only meetings scheduled between the teams in 2024. Lansing has not won a series against Cedar Rapids since 2013.

Nuts starter Luis Carrasco had allowed seven runs in the third inning to the Kernels in the Tuesday series opener, and he fared no better in his rematch, knocked out one out into a six-run third inning and charged with seven runs allowed for a second straight outing.

Trailing 7-1 entering the fourth, Ángeles drilled his sixth home run of the year off Kernels starter Ty Langenberg, and Cameron Masterman followed with an RBI double to help the Nuts creep within four.

After being blanked for 2 2/3 innings by Garrett Irvin, the Kernels added solo tallies in the sixth and seventh innings against Dylan Hall to take a 9-3 lead into the eighth.

After a leadoff walk to Brayan Buelvas, Mann launched a two-run homer off Kernels reliever Sheldon Reed to bring the Nuts within 9-5.

An inning later, facing Cedar Rapids ace closer Ricardo Velez, Colby Halter doubled, Jonny Butler singled him home, and Bolte crushed a drive off the video board high above the left field wall for his 10th home run of the year, cutting the deficit down to one.

Velez bore down, however, and set down Casey Yamauchi, Buelvas and Mann in order to conclude the game and series.

Bolte, Masterman and Halter each finished two hits in the loss, with Masterman joining Mann and Bolte with two runs batted in. Buelvas added three walks.

Following a day off Monday, the Lugnuts open a six-game series at Beloit on Tuesday. The next Lugnuts home game arrives Tuesday, June 25, opening a nine-game homestand against West Michigan and Fort Wayne. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

