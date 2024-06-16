Captains Fall to TinCaps 7-5 in Third Straight 10-Inning Game

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (38-25) took an early 5-0 lead, but were outlasted by the Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-36) by a score of 7-5 in 10 innings on Sunday at Classic Auto Group Park.

Lake County RHP Austin Peterson (ND) garnered his seventh quality start of the season, pitching six innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits, and fanning five while walking none in 79 pitches (53 strikes). Fort Wayne RHP Tyler Morgan (4-2) earned the win, anchoring a TinCaps bullpen that surrendered two runs in nine innings.

The Captains chased out Fort Wayne starter Braden Nett, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 San Diego prospect, in the bottom of the second inning, as the first three Lake County batters reached to load the bases. 1B Maick Collado drew a leadoff walk, which was followed by consecutive singles by SS Jose Devers, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, and CF Jake Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect.

TinCaps reliever Keegan Collett eventually permitted a pair of RBI walks to DH Jonah Advincula and RF Guy Lipscomb, as well as an RBI single by 2B Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Cleveland prospect. Collett later surrendered a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to LF Jorge Burgos to cap off a four-run bottom of the second for the Captains.

Lake County added another run two innings later, when Lipscomb hit a two-out RBI single and advanced to second base on a throwing error after Genao hit a double in the previous at-bat.

After five shutout innings, Peterson allowed two unearned runs in the top of the sixth. Fort Wayne CF Homer Bush Jr., MLB Pipeline's No. 8 San Diego prospect, plated a run on a throwing error and advanced to third. SS Jay Beshears, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 San Diego prospect, then brought Bush Jr. home on an RBI groundout.

The TinCaps then tied the game in the top of the eighth, when C Anthony Vilar hit a two-run homer to right field, and RF Kai Murphy hit an RBI single to plate 1B Devin Ortiz.

In the bottom of the ninth, Advincula drew a leadoff walk for the Captains - who had walked off Fort Wayne on Friday and Saturday - but was not brought around, forcing extra innings for Lake County's third straight game.

Fort Wayne gained its first lead of the contest in the top of the 10th, when Beshears roped a go-ahead RBI double to make the score 6-5. One batter later, Ethan Salas, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 San Diego and No. 5 MLB prospect, hit an RBI groundout to drive in another TinCaps run.

Lake County was retired in order in the bottom of the 10th, falling for just the second time in the six-game series.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the South Bend Cubs. First pitch for the series-opener on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Indiana. The series will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- RHP Austin Peterson extended his Midwest League strikeout lead to 82, becoming the first MWL pitcher to reach 80 strikeouts this season. The 2022 ninth-round pick out of UConn is the only MiLB or MLB pitcher with 80-or-more strikeouts and six-or-fewer walks this year.

- INF Angel Genao has now recorded four two-hit games in his first 10 contests at the High-A level. The 20-year-old is batting .268 (11-for-41) with six runs, three doubles, one home run, three RBI, three walks, two stolen bases, and a .733 OPS since being promoted from Single-A Lynchburg on June 3.

- The Captains suffered their first extra-inning loss of the season, falling to 4-1 in extra-inning games in 2024. Sunday's defeat marked Lake County's first extra-inning loss since July 30, 2023, when the team fell to the Beloit Sky Carp at home, also by a score of 7-5 in 10 innings.

