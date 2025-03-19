Lake County Captains Seek the Biggest Fans for On-Field Roles this Summer

March 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - Do you have the energy, passion, and booming voice to fire up Classic Auto Group Park? The Lake County Captains are looking for the most enthusiastic fans to join our game day crew for the 2025 season!

We're holding open tryouts for four (4) exciting roles on Tuesday, March 25 from 4-7 p.m. at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake:

- On-Field Host - Be the voice that keeps the crowd engaged between innings with contests, promotions, and high-energy entertainment.

- PA Announcer - Bring the game to life with your commanding voice as you introduce batters, call out big plays, and hype up the fans.

- Mascot Performer - Step into the suit and become the heart and soul of the ballpark, entertaining fans young and old with unforgettable antics.

- Drummer - Take up the sticks and lead the charge, rallying the crowd with every beat as the pulse of Captains baseball.

If you have what it takes to fire up the future Guardians of The Land, we want to see you in action! Don't miss your chance to be a part of the most electric gameday atmosphere in Minor League Baseball.

RSVP Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSesvG-7BvBDjixBKLHF9H3-zXEau5nRsYqJH3eMk19S00dLPA/viewform

For more information, contact Logan Potosky, Play-by-Play Broadcaster & Media Relations Assistant, at lpotosky@captainsbaseball.com.

The Captains will begin their 2025 home schedule with a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A, Detroit Tigers). First pitch for Lake County's home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Lake County Captains are the professional High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians located in Eastlake, Ohio. Our mission is to honor the rich history of our organization, while also introducing baseball to a new generation of fans through innovative means. We are committed to supporting our community, sports teams, and each other by demonstrating passion and having fun every day.

