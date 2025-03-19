South Bend Cubs: Summer of Fun Ticket Package

March 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Opening Night at Four Winds Field is officially less than two months away. In honor of this milestone, the South Bend Cubs are welcoming back baseball with one of last year's most popular ticket specials, the Summer of Fun Ticket Package, as a continued effort to provide an affordable way to enjoy South Bend Cubs games this season.

This package includes four options for as low as 15 tickets for $150, an average cost of just $10 a ticket! Tickets can be preset into games or used as vouchers and redeemed at your leisure.

Additional benefits with this special include:

3 parking passes. Parking lots are first come first serve.

Convenience: Receive all your tickets in advance; No waiting in lines.

20% discount at the Cubs Den Team Store.

On-field batting practice.

Pricing:

15 pack Dugout Box (behind home plate): $176.25 per pack, $11.75 per ticket

15 pack Field Box (end of dugouts to foul pole): $150.00 per pack, $10 per ticket

33 pack Dugout Box (behind home plate): $363 per pack, $11 per ticket

33 pack Field Box (end of dugouts to foul pole): $313.50 per pack, $9.50 per ticket

For more information, please call the South Bend Cubs front office at 574-235-9988.

This special is available through March 18th or until seating availability is filled prior.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.