Silver Sluggers Senior Discount Program Grows for 2025

The South Bend Cubs Silver Sluggers program is bigger and better than ever! Presented by Sterling Healthcare, fans that are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game in 2025.

But membership in the Silver Sluggers Club is more than just a ticket discount. The program includes a special punch card with all 10 Wednesday games on it.

With each game attended, members will get their card stamped. Those who attend at least four games will receive a special South Bend Cubs hat. Fans who attend at least seven games will be invited to a special Silver Sluggers Club picnic that will be held on the final Wednesday game of the year.

To receive a Silver Sluggers membership card, fans must visit the Four Winds Field Box Office and present a photo ID. Members must visit the Four Winds Field Box Office to receive their discounted game ticket.

Silver Slugger game dates are listed below with their start time (in Eastern Time).

April 9 - 7:05pm

April 23 - 7:05pm

May 7 - 11:05am

May 21 - 11:05am

June 4 - 7:05pm (post-game fireworks)

June 18 - 7:05pm

July 30 - 12:05pm

August 6 - 7:05pm

August 20 - 7:05pm

September 3 - 7:05pm (picnic date)

The South Bend Cubs open the season on the road at Beloit on April 4 before returning home for Opening Night at Four Winds Field on April 8. Gates open at 5:00pm and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

