All-Access Event Wednesday, April 2nd
March 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Leading up to Opening Day, the Fort Wayne TinCaps will host a free All-Access Event for fans on Wednesday, April 2 (5 p.m.) at Parkview Field.
Similar to Meet the Team and Open House events of the past, fans get the chance to watch the TinCaps practice and get autographs afterward. Behind-the-scenes tours of award-winning Parkview Field will also be available. The Korte Kids Zone will be open, too.
Tours will check out areas like the Suite Level Lounge, the PSM x ONE Treetops, US Foods 400 Club, and The Summit presented by US Foods.
Concession stands and carts will feature a new US Foods Family Feast Value Menu, with options like hot dogs, popcorn, and fountain drinks for just $2, plus fan favorites like nachos, pretzels, and cotton candy for $5 or less.
The Orchard Team Store - newly stocked - will be open as well, along with Parkview Field's Ticket Office.
"This will be an awesome all-access event to get everyone ready for Opening Day," said Brenda Gibson, TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager. "You can't beat free during spring break."
Elements of the event are dependent on weather.
The San Diego Padres will announce the roster for their High-A affiliate later this month after their spring training concludes in Peoria, Ariz.
Opening Day for the TinCaps is Friday, April 4 (7:05 p.m.) against the A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts. Tickets for all games continue to start at only $7 and can be purchased through TinCaps.com/Tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.
