Meijer Baseball Academy Registration Now Open for 2025 Season

March 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - With less than 30 days to Opening Day at Four Winds Field, the Cubs minor league players are getting ready for the upcoming baseball season in Arizona. In South Bend, the popular youth baseball training camps are now open for registration! The 2025 Meijer Baseball Academy will once again host two sessions for kids between the ages of 7 and 13.

New for this season, former South Bend Cubs infielder and current Director of Baseball Development and Recruiting for the 1st Source Bank Performance Center Delvin Zinn will manage both camps. Members of the South Bend Cubs roster will continue to lead individual stations during the camp. Session one of the Meijer Baseball Academy runs from June 18-20 and session two runs from August 6-8.

Over the course of the three-day camp, participants will learn fundamentals about hitting, pitching, fielding (infield and outfield), catching, and base running. Due to the high number of participants, and to provide proper instruction, each Baseball Academy session is limited to 80 kids per session.

Each participant will receive a Meijer Baseball Academy t-shirt, a South Bend Cubs hat, lunch after each day of camp, and four tickets to a South Bend Cubs game. Attendees from the first camp will receive tickets for the game on June 19 and campers from the second session will receive tickets for August 7. All Meijer Baseball Academy campers will take part in a pre-game recognition on the field.

The registration fee for one, three-day session is $150 per child if registered before May 26, 2025. All participants who register on and after May 26, 2025 will be charged $175 per child. The same skills are taught at both camps and parents only need to register for one session. One payment is complete, parents will receive an order confirmation along with a link to add their child's information.

Thanks to our partners at Meijer, the South Bend Cubs will hold a contest to award free admission to two lucky kids. Contest details will be available on the Cubs Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages in May.

Check-in for the first day (June 18 or August 6) of the session will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with lunch at 11:50 a.m. and pickup at noon. The deadline to register session one is May 24 and the deadline for session two is July 3. Click here to sign up and then click on the session register button under Session 1 or Session 2. Registration is only available online. Those who need assistance registering their camper can visit the Four Winds Field Main Office.

