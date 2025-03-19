Sky Carp & Nowlan Law Launch Community Connection Partner of the Game

March 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - The Sky Carp is pleased to announce a partnership with Nowlan Personal Injury Law to introduce a new initiative known as the Community Connection Partner of the Game.

In this program, the Nowlan Personal Injury Law division will sponsor one nonprofit organization for each of the team's 33 home games. The selected nonprofit will receive ten complimentary tickets to the game, as well as a table on the concourse to highlight their valuable contributions to the community. Furthermore, the organization will be acknowledged through an in-game logo, video board presentations, and public address announcements as the designated Community Connection Partner of the Game. Participation in this program is entirely free for any nonprofit organization.

"We express our gratitude to Nowlan Personal Injury Law for their collaboration in establishing this program," stated Zach Brockman, President of the Sky Carp. "This initiative will enhance our ability to engage with the community and provide meaningful support to these vital nonprofit organizations."

Steve Caya, who leads the Nowlan Personal Injury team, is proud to sponsor the Community Corner for Sky Carp. "My team is deeply connected to and motivated to give back to the community in the areas we serve."

A total of 33 Community Connection Partners of the Game will be designated for the 2025 season. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for this program may contact Holly Voss via email at hvoss@skycarp.com. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Sky Carp will commence the 2025 season on Friday, April 4, when they will host the South Bend Cubs at ABC Supply Stadium at 6:05 p.m. For ticket information, please visit skycarp.com. The Sky Carp serve as the high-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play at ABC Supply Stadium, located in the heart of the Riverbend District.

