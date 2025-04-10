Whitecaps' Offensive Blitz, Strong Pitching Lead to 13-1 Captains Defeat

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second game of a scheduled six-game set, the Lake County Captains (3-2) fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (4-1) by a final score of 13-1 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Whitecaps scored the game's first run in the top of the second inning with an RBI single from SS Jack Penney off Captains LHP Josh Hartle (0-1), MLB Pipeline 's No. 23 Cleveland prospect. The left-hander pitched 3.1 innings in his High-A debut, allowing three hits, four runs (three earned), and three walks, while throwing four strikeouts in 59 pitches (32 strikes).

West Michigan then tacked on six runs in the top of the fourth inning. CF Max Clark, MLB Pipeline 's No. 2 Detroit and No. 5 MLB prospect, got the scoring started with a two-out, two-run RBI single off Lake County RHP Jay Driver.

Two batters later, Whitecaps C Josue Briceño, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Detroit and No. 92 MLB prospect, connected on the game's knockout punch, a grand slam off Driver that extended West Michigan's lead to 7-0.

After working a scoreless bottom half of the fourth. Whitecaps starting RHP Rayner Castillo (ND) exited the game after four dominant innings. The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out five, retiring 12 of 14 batters faced in his High-A debut.

In the top of the fifth, West Michigan added three more runs thanks to an extra-base hit barrage. The Whitecaps took a 10-0 lead after an RBI triple from RF Brian Callahan and consecutive RBI doubles from 2B Peyton Graham and Clark in three straight at-bats.

West Michigan RHP Trevin Michael (1-0) earned the win in relief, pitching two scoreless, hitless frames in the fifth and sixth innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked one.

The Whitecaps later rounded out their scoring with a three-run home run from Peck in the top of the eighth inning, which stretched the visitors' advantage to 13-0.

The Captains eventually got on the board in the home half of the eighth on an RBI double from 3B Juan Benjamin, which was the last of Lake County's three hits on the night. CF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline 's No. 3 Cleveland and No. 57 MLB prospect, hit a single in the third inning, and LF Esteban González also singled in the seventh.

Notes to Know

- Lake County's 12-run margin of defeat is the team's largest defeat at home since July 23, 2021, a 14-0 no-hit loss to the Great Lakes Loons.

- OF Esteban González extended his hitting streak to four games to begin the season. The 22-year-old out of Maracaibo, Venezuela leads the Midwest League in batting average (.467), slugging percentage (.800), and OPS (1.329).

- INF Juan Benjamin extended his hitting streak to four games to begin his High-A career. The 21-year-old out of Santiago, Dominican Republic ranks tied for fifth in the Midwest League with a .385 batting average.

