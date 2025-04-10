Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday, April 10 (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne)

April 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, April 10, 2025 l Game #6

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio : Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV : MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-2) at Dayton Dragons (1-4)

RH Jose Reyes vs. RH Luke Hayden

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons and TinCaps have split the first two games of the series.

Last Game. Wednesday: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 0. Dragons pitchers Jose Montero, Easton Sikorski, and Cody Adcock combined on a two-hit shutout, walking only one batter with 10 strikeouts. Yerlin Confidan led the offense with a home run, double, two runs scored, and two driven in. The Dragons collected a season-high nine hits while also walking nine times.

Dragons starting pitchers have combined to pitch 21 innings while allowing just two runs (0.86 ERA). The starters' ERA is fifth best in Minor League Baseball (120 teams). The starters have walked four and struck out 25. The three walks by the starters are tied for second fewest in Minor League Baseball, and the Dayton starters' WHIP of 0.71 in third best in the minors.

The Dragons bullpen had its best game of the season on Wednesday, combing for four innings without allowing a run, hit, or walk. On the year, Dragons relief pitchers have combined to pitch 24.1 innings, allowing 24 runs (22 earned, 8.14 ERA). The relievers have walked 26 in 24.1 innings.

The Dragons have held a lead at the end of the seventh inning in their last three games but lost two of those games. The Dragons record in 2024 when leading at the end of the seventh was 56-2.

Yerlin Confidan is second in the MWL in on-base percentage at .542 and is tied for the league lead in runs scored with seven. His OPS of 1.142 ranks fourth in the league. Confidan has drawn seven walks and has two hit-by-pitches along with four hits including a home run last night.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in his last three games and is batting a team-leading .300 on the year.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, April 11 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Chase Burns (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 12 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (0-0, 2.25) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 13 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (0-1, 0.00) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-0, 13.50)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

