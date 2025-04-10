Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 15-19

April 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are back at Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series with the Lansing Lugnuts. There are a couple of football-intensive promotions on this homestand to get you ready for the draft that happens in Green Bay after this series. The Rattlers have dollar ticket special for a rare split doubleheader on April 18. Plus, there are all the great events around the stadium that helped set a franchise record for Opening Weekend attendance.

TUESDAY, APRIL 15 at 6:40pm; Jackie Robinson Day; College Night; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX: Celebrate Jackie Robinson on the anniversary of the day he broke the color barrier for Major League Baseball in 1947. College Night means $2 tickets for Reserved Bleachers or Grass Seats for students with a College ID at the ticket window or at this link for people with an .edu domain for their email address. This is also the first Bang for Your Buck Night of the season. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16 at 12:10pm; Bully Prevention Day; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: The first Education Day presents a pregame program for local students to learn how to prevent Bullying in their schools. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, APRIL 17 at 6:40pm; Draft & Craft Night with Aaron Nagler & Andy Herman; College Night; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The Timber Rattlers present a night to get you ready for NFL Draft in Green Bay. Purchase this ticket package for $20 to receive a box seat ticket and access to a pregame Meet & Greet with Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV and Andy Herman from Pack-A-Day Podcast. Plus, Aaron and Andy will host a special Q & A from 5:15pm to 6:00pm to answer your draft and/or Packer questions. Another College Night features $2 tickets for Reserved Bleachers or Grass Seats for students with a College ID at the ticket window or at this link for people with an .edu domain for their email address. During the game you can explore the frontier of local craft beer by trying your favorite or finding a new favorite. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a brat from Salmon's Meat Products for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, APRIL 18 at 1:10pm - Dollar Ticket Day presented by Ridge Top Exteriors; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: A special Friday afternoon contest starts the day at the ballpark with a special ticket offer from Ridge Top Exteriors. All Reserved Bleacher and Grass Section seats are available for $1 for this game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the game. Please note that this is the day game of a split doubleheader. A ticket for the afternoon game will only grant you admission to the day game.

FRIDAY, APRIL 18 at 6:40pm - Dollar Ticket Night presented by Ridge Top Exteriors; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: So nice, we'll do it twice! This Friday evening game also features Reserved Bleacher and Grass Section seats are available for $1 for this game courtesy of Ridge Top Exteriors. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the night game, too. Please note that this is the night game of a split doubleheader. A ticket for the evening game will only grant you admission to the night game.

SATURDAY, APRIL 19 at 1:10pm; Whiffer's Birthday; Football Whiffer Bobblehead presented by Titletown; KISS FM Family Day; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: You can celebrate Whiffer's birthday AND get his a collectable bobblehead in which he has declared for the NFL Draft...or at least looks like he can throw a football a few yards. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive the Football Whiffer bobblehead courtesy of Titletown. After the game, children twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.