'Caps Bats Go Quiet Again in Dayton
April 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
DAYTON, Ohio - For a second straight game, the Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-3) offense struggled to get going, falling to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), 5-1, on Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark.
Dayton (2-4) struck for two runs in the second inning before adding a run in the fourth and two more in the seventh.
The TinCaps got their first hit of the game in the fifth inning. Rosman Verdugo (Padres No. 24 prospect) smacked his first of two doubles on the night before being left stranded. Fort Wayne's lone run came in the eighth. Following a two-out walk and a stolen base by Chase Valentine, Brandon Butterworth delivered an RBI single to left field.
On the mound, Nick Wissman returned to his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, throwing 1 Ã¢..." innings of scoreless relief.
Next Game: Friday, April 11 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Enmanuel Pinales
- Dragons Probable Pitcher: RHP Chase Burns (Reds No. 1 prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
