Six-Run Tenth Sinks Bandits in Extra-Inning Loss

April 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The River Bandits played their third extra-inning game of the season Thursday, but after winning their first two, a six-run Timber Rattlers tenth lifted Wisconsin over Quad Cities 9-4 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Prior to Wisconsin's late-inning burst, Quad Cities' left-hander Frank Mozzicato finished an out shy of a quality start, holding the Timber Rattlers bats in check over his 5.2-inning start with a team-high six strikeouts and just two runs allowed.

In his second game as a Timber Rattler, Kay-Lin Nicasia opened the scoring in the third with his first High-A hit, a solo home run off Mozzicato for a 1-0 Wisconsin lead.

Trevor Werner then came to the southpaw's aid in the fourth and whacked an opposite-field two-run shot off Wisconsin starter Manuel Rodriguez to push Quad Cities ahead 2-1.

An RBI-single off the bat of Juan Baez retied the game in the fifth, but only momentarily, as Bryan Gonzalez then left the yard for the River Bandit in the bottom of the sixth, nestling a solo shot over the right-field wall for his first blast as a member of the Royals organization and a 3-2 River Bandits advantage.

Tommy Molsky then took over on the hill for Quad Cities, but after pitching a spotless seventh, a Jadher Areinamo triple followed by a Blake Burke sacrifice-fly again tied the game 3-3. Juan Martinez entered to help Molsky finish the frame and then pitched a scoreless top of the ninth.

After Rodriguez completed his 5.2-inning outing, the duo of Bayden Root (1.1 IP, 4 SO) and Yerlin Rodriguez (2.0 IP, 3 SO) kept Quad Cities out of both the run and the hit column for the subsequent 2.2 innings, until Erick Torres ripped a one-out double- his game's fourth hit- into right field. Rodriguez would respond with a strikeout of Diego Guzman before Omar Hernandez appeared to have struck for a potential game-winning line drive, but a leaping catch by Areinamo stole a hit and pushed the game to a tenth inning.

In the extra frame, Wisconsin wasted no time jumping ahead against Nate Ackenhausen. After Juan Baez scored the placed runner with an RBI-single, Eduardo Garcia then plated Baez with an RBI-double. Two batters later, after a hit batsman and a walk, Nicasia busted the game with his second home run of the game: a grand slam to bounce Wisconsin ahead 9-3.

Ackenshausen would complete the inning on the hill, but Carson Roccaforte's concession RBI-double in the bottom of the tenth would be the peak of the River Bandits' rally, as Aiden Maldonado retired the next three Quad Cities hitters in order to nail down Wisconsin's 9-4 victory.

Yerlin Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win for the Timber Rattlers, while Ackenhausen (1-1) was saddled with the loss for the River Bandits.

Quad Cities will look to even the six game series on Friday and sends Drew Beam (0-0, 13.50) to the mound opposite Wisconsin's Bishop Letson (0-0, 5.40). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.

