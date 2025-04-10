Late Homer Lifts Cubs Past Chiefs

April 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - In a game that featured just six hits, Cristian Hernandez delivered a timely blast to propel the South Bend Cubs over the Peoria Chiefs 3-2 on Thursday.

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Cubs jumped back on top with a solo home run to left field by Cristian Hernandez on a 1-0 pitch from Chiefs reliever Hunter Hayers. Hernandez's big fly was his first homer of the season and the first by a Cubs batter in 2025. The blast gave South Bend a 3-2 lead and was all they needed to win the second game of the series.

Thursday's contest was a pitcher's duel throughout. Chiefs starter Darlin Saladin made his 2025 debut and worked into the fifth inning. He departed following a lead-off walk. The right-handed allowed only an unearned tally. He punched out three Cubs batters.

The Chiefs struck first in the top of the fourth inning on an error. After a one-out walk to Joshua Baez, he stole second base to put himself in scoring position. The next batter, Zach Levenson, hit a ball back to South Bend hurler Jaxon Wiggins, who threw wide of first base allowing Baez to score from second and make it 1-0.

The Cubs took their first lead in the fifth inning. After Saladin's walk, Tyler Bradt took over for Peoria. The first batter he faced, Reginald Preciado, hit a ground ball to shortstop Miguel Villarroel. A throwing error by Villarroel allowed the run to score from first, tying the game at one and advancing Preciado to third. The next batter, Carter Trice, plated Preciado and gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

The Chiefs evened the score late in the contest. In the top of the eighth, they loaded the bases with one out. A ball hit into center field by Baez initially brought home Villarroel, but after further discussion, the play was ruled catcher's interference. Baez was awarded first base, everyone advanced safely, and Villarroel scored to tie the game at two. Southpaw reliever Burl Carraway then retired the next two batters with a strikeout and a groundout to keep the bases loaded and end the threat.

In the ninth, Chiefs second baseman Jon Jon Gazdar delivered a two-out double to move into scoring position. But, a Villarroel strikeout ended the mini rally.

Game three of the series is scheduled for Friday at Four Winds Field. Gerardo Salas is set to make his second start of 2025. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM CDT.

