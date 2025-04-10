Sky Carp Flex Muscle in 8-7 Win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Sky Carp had their second consecutive big night offensively on the way to an 8-7 victory over Cedar Rapids Thursday night.

The win was the Carp's second in three games in the series and moved them to 5-1 on the season.

After the Kernels jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a first-inning tally, the Carp bounced right back with a pair of runs in the second to take the lead. Connor Caskenettte and Yiddi Cappe both delivered run-scoring hits to help turn the tide.

After the Kernels tied it in the second, a Michael Snyder sacrifice fly put the Carp in front for good. Ryan Ignoffo provided some much-needed insurance in the fourth with a three-run homer, his second of the season, to make it 6-2.

Caskenette delivered again with an RBI single in the fifth, and Emaarion Boyd hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-2 halfway through the game.

The Kernels made a spirited comeback to close to within 8-6, but Jesse Bergin threw a scoreless eighth inning, and Nick Maldonado came on with two on and two out in the ninth, and induced a game-inning groundball with the only pitch he threw to notch his first save of the season.

Ignoffo has now had a hit in all six games this season, while the Carp have plated 18 runs in their last two games.

The two teams will battle again Friday at 6:35 p.m. in game four of the six-game series.

The Sky Carp will return home Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. to take on the Quad Cities River Bandits in the first of a six-game series. Fans will get plenty of opportunity to get out and enjoy the sunshine, as four of the six games will take place during the day.

