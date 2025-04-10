Whitecaps Wash Away Captains in 5, 11-2

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps made quick work of the Lake County Captains Thursday evening with an 11-2 victory in a rain-shortened five innings at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Whitecaps only needed half a contest to post their second-straight double-digit scoring performance. On Wednesday, the 'Caps took down the Captains 13-1, marking the first time since June 29-30, 2024, at Lansing that the 'Caps scored at least ten runs in back-to-back games.

West Michigan took control early when Brett Callahan's two-run single in the second inning gave the 'Caps a 2-0 advantage. Jack Penney added a run-scoring single before the Captains plated single runs in the second and third frames, highlighted by a solo homer from Alfonsin Rosario, bringing the score to 3-2. In the fourth, the Whitecaps separated themselves from the defending Midwest League Champions, scoring four times in a frame, which included an RBI single from Josue Briceño. In the fifth, the 'Caps crossed the plate four more times as Penney delivered a run-scoring double and another RBI single from Briceño. Before the sixth inning began, the field conditions worsened to a stage in which they were no longer safe for play, having taken on a steady rain throughout the evening that the two teams played through. With five innings complete, the game was deemed official, giving the 'Caps their fifth win in the first six games of the 2025 season.

The Whitecaps improve to 5-1 while the Captains fall to 3-3. Carlos Lequerica (2-0) collects his first second of the season, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, while Captains starter Matt 'Tugboat' Wilkinson (0-1) suffers his first loss, giving up three runs in three frames of work. Four different Whitecaps collected multi-hit performances as Penney, Briceño, Callahan, and catcher Archer Brookman all notched a pair of base hits in the victory.

The Whitecaps watch this series with the Lake County Captains move to its fourth game from Classic Park Friday night at 6:35 pm. Righties Kenny Serwa and Dylan DeLucia get the starts for the 'Caps and Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network begins at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

