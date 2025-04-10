Dunn, Noble Transferred to 7-Day IL

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Ross Dunn has been placed on the 7-day IL with a left forearm strain, and RHP Jack Noble has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right bicep strain. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with eight on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game three of its home-opening six-game homestand against Beloit tonight at 6:35.

