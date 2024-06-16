Chiefs Balk-Off Cubs in Extra Innings Sunday

June 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs took Sunday's finale over the South Bend Cubs in the most bizarre fashion. A walk-off balk allowed the winning run to score uncontested, giving Peoria a 6-5 win in 11 innings.

The Chiefs loaded the bases with no one out in the 11th inning after Brody Moore started at second, Osvaldo Tovalin walked and Richardson was hit by a pitch. Cubs reliever Angel Gonzales then recorded a shallow fly out and a strikeout. With two strikes on Zach Levenson

Starter Quinn Mathews allowed an early two runs in the first inning but cruised into the seventh inning. He gave up a solo home run to Jonathan Long to begin the inning. The left-hander went 6 2/3 frames and allowed six hits with no walks. He struck out 11 batters to tie his High-A best.

With a 2-0 deficit in the third, the Chiefs cut the lead in half. Alex Iadisernia singled and Levenson doubled to advance him to third. Iadisernia scored on a wild pitch to make the score 2-1.

In the fifth, Peoria tied the game at 2-2. Tre Richardson and Darlin Moquete both walked to start the frame. Joshua Baez advanced them with a bunt and Levenson drove in Richardson via sacrifice fly.

South Bend took a 3-2 lead in the seventh but the Chiefs took the lead in the home half. Baez and Leonardo Bernal both reached via a walk and Chris Rotondo gave Peoria a 5-3 lead with a home run. It was his third in the month of June to put the Chiefs in front.

Reliever Gustavo Rodriguez was charged with two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game at 5-5. The two teams remained tied until the 11th inning.

Roy Garcia pitched a season-high three innings and only allowed one baserunner. He struck out five batters, a season best. The right-hander earned his second win of the season for Peoria. The Chiefs pitching staff struck out 17 batters to tie their 2024 best.

The Chiefs are back in action on Tuesday night at Cedar Rapids. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

