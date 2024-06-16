Loons Top Dragons 4-2 as Teams Split 6-Game Series

Dayton, Ohio - The Great Lakes Loons broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the eighth inning and added another in the ninth before as they prevented another Dayton comeback bid and defeated the Dragons 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. The two clubs split the six-game series. The Dragons went 6-6 on their 12-game homestand.

A crowd of 7,901 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary :

After posting back-to-back walk-off wins for the first time since 2019, the Dragons could not make it three straight successful comebacks on Sunday.

The Loons scored a single run in the top of the fourth inning and held a brief 1-0 lead before the Dragons responded in the bottom of the same inning. Dayton's Carlos Jorge hit his third home run of the week and second in the last two games to tie the game when he belted a solo homer to right tie the score. It was Jorge's ninth home run of the year.

View the home run by Jorge here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1802409106352795875

Two batters later, Dayton's Jose Serrano hit a solo home run to give the Dragons a 2-1 lead. The homer was Serrano's first of the year.

View the home run by Serrano here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1802411029831282806

Great Lakes loaded the bases with no outs against Dayton reliever Joseph Menefee in the top of the seventh. Menefee was replaced by Myles Gayman, who got an infield pop out and back-to-back strikeouts to stand all three runners and keep the game tied. But the Loons pushed across a single run against Gayman in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly to go ahead 3-2, and they scored an unearned run against Luis Mey in the ninth due to Mey's own wild pick-off throw.

The Dragons had only one hit after Serrano's home run in the fourth, a lead off single by Sal Stewart in the sixth. In the bottom of the eighth, Jay Allen II walked with one out and stole second, but Cam Collier struck out and Stewart grounded out to shortstop to end the inning. Dayton went down in order in the ninth.

Gayman (2-4) was charged with the loss. He worked two innings, allowing one run on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts. Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera tossed three scoreless innings but was lifted after the third as he worked on only four days rest for the first time this season.

The Dragons finished the day with six hits. Jorge had a home run and single, going 2 for 4.

Up Next : The Dragons (31-32) do not play on Monday. They will open a six-game series in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm against the West Michigan Whitecaps (31-31).

The next Dragons home game is Monday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

