Furious Fourth Inning Powers Captains to Home Opener Victory

April 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In their 2025 home opener, the Lake County Captains (3-1) defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (3-1) by a score of 6-4 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Whitecaps plated the game's first run in the top half of the second inning thanks to an RBI single off the bat of CF Max Clark, MLB Pipeline 's No. 2 Detroit and No. 5 MLB prospect. Clark's RBI single marked his team-leading sixth RBI of the year, and extended his hitting streak to four games to begin the season.

In the bottom of the second, the Captains immediately answered by way of back-to-back long balls. SS Jose Devers hit the first, crushing a no-doubter to left field on the first pitch he saw for his second home run in just four games. Five pitches later, LF Esteban González drove a fastball onto the right field berm to give the Captains a 2-1 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, Captains LHP Caden Favors (ND) exited the game after 3.1 strong innings in his High-A debut. The 2024 sixth-round pick out of Wichita State threw seven strikeouts, a professional career-high, including striking out the side in order in the top of the third.

RHP Jack Jasiak (1-0) entered for the Captains with runners on first and second base with just one out. After surrendering a single, the right hander worked back-to-back strikeouts to exit the frame scoreless.

Then, Lake County erupted for a three-run bottom of the fourth, recording three RBI hits with two outs. 3B Juan Benjamin started the rally with an RBI infield single to the shortstop. Next, CF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline 's No. 3 Cleveland and No. 57 MLB prospect, blooped a single in between second base and right field to extend the Captains' lead to 4-1. Chourio's RBI single marked his first career hit and RBI at Classic Auto Group Park.

After a four-pitch walk from 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 5 Cleveland prospect, RF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 26 Cleveland prospect, concluded the scoring in the fourth with a two-run single to center field.

The fifth, sixth, and seventh innings were scoreless thanks to strong bullpen showings by both teams.

West Michigan RHP Eric Silva tossed four scoreless, one hit innings for the Whitecaps in relief, striking out five. From the fifth to the seventh inning, Silva retired seven Captains in a row before surrendering a leadoff double to González in the bottom half of the eighth.

In the top half of the eighth, West Michigan DH Andrew Jenkins hit a solo home run off Lake County LHP Adam Tulloch, narrowing the Captains' lead to 6-3 entering the ninth.

Then in the ninth, a leadoff walk from Whitecaps C Bennett Lee created a spark for West Michigan. Consecutive singles from RF Seth Stephenson and 1B Josue Briceño, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Detroit and No. 92 MLB prospect, eventually loaded the bases with just one out.

LHP Steven Pérez (SV) then entered the game for the Captains with the go-ahead run at the plate in the form of SS Johnny Peck. Perez fanned Peck, but a passed ball in the next at-bat scored Lee, moving the tying run into scoring position for West Michigan.

But Pérez responded with three straight strikes, striking out Pacheco looking to end the ballgame. The Lake County left-hander earned his first save of the season in the Captains' 6-4 victory.

The second game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. It will be Cleveland Small Business Partners Night at the ballpark.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Esteban González finished a triple shy of the cycle on Tuesday night, hitting his first home run of the season. The 22-year-old out of Maracaibo, Venezuela is batting 6-for-11 (.545) with a 1.615 OPS in his first three games of the season.

- INF Juan Benjamin collected his second RBI of the season on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old out of Santiago, Dominican Republic is batting 4-for-10 (.400) with a 1.000 OPS in his first three career High-A games.

- RHP Jack Jasiak pitched two scoreless innings of relief on Tuesday night. The 2022 12 th -round pick out of South Florida has now worked 4.2 shutout frames to begin his High-A career.

