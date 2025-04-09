Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne)

April 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dragons GameDay

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 l Game #5

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio : Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-1) at Dayton Dragons (0-4)

RH Clark Candiotti vs. RH Jose Montero

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game. Tuesday: Fort Wayne 8, Dayton 4. The TinCaps scored six runs in the eighth inning to come from behind and defeat the Dragons in the series opener. Dayton's Ariel Almonte hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie, connecting on the first homer of the year for the Dragons. Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant was outstanding, allowing one run in five innings, giving up just three hits and no walks with six strikeouts. Ricardo Cabrera had two hits for Dayton. Anthony Stephan had a double and two walks.

Dragons starting pitchers have combined to pitch 16 innings while allowing just two runs (1.13 ERA). The starters' ERA is tied for eighth best in Minor League Baseball (120 teams). The starters have walked three and struck out 20. The three walks by the starters are tied for fifth fewest in Minor League Baseball.

Dragons relief pitchers have combined to pitch 20.1 innings, allowing 24 runs (22 earned, 9.74 ERA). The relievers have walked 26 in 20.1 innings.

A Look at 2025 for the Dragons : Manager Vince Harrison Jr. returns for his second season with the Dragons. The Dragons roster is headlined by starting pitcher Chase Burns, the second overall selection in the 2024 draft, and the Reds #1 prospect based on MLB Pipeline's rankings. Burns is #2 on the Reds list in the Baseball America rankings, behind former Dragon Rhett Lowder. Also among the Reds top-30 list based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America rankings are third baseman Ricardo Cabrera, starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski, shortstop Leo Balcazar, center fielder Carlos Jorge, catcher Connor Burns, and starting pitcher Luke Hayden. The Dayton roster includes 17 players who spent all or part of the 2024 season with the Dragons, including several key members of last season's playoff team. Last year's Dragons starting shortstop, Leo Balcazar, along with starting center fielder Carlos Jorge, starting second baseman Victor Acosta, co-starting catchers Connor Burns and Logan Tanner, and late-season star John Michael Faile, a catcher/first baseman, are all among the position players on the Dragons 2025 opening night roster. Returning pitchers from the 2024 Dragons include Cody Adcock, Gabriel Aguilera, Brian Edgington, Brody Jessee, Nestor Lorant, Joseph Menefee, Graham Osman, Easton Sikorski, and Dylan Simmons.

More on Burns : Chase Burns has reached 102 mph with his fastball and also possesses a slider that is graded higher by some scouts than the fastball. He spent the final season of his college career at Wake Forest in 2024 after two seasons at Tennessee. Burns was named Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2024, going 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and breaking the school record for strikeouts while leading the nation with 191 in 100 innings. He was selected First Team All-American by Baseball America. In six of Burns' 16 starts in 2024, he struck out at least 14 batters including a career-high 16 against Clemson.

Starting pitcher Nestor Lorant was selected as the Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Year and the Florida State League Pitcher of the Year in 2024.

Outfielder Ariel Almonte finished second in the Florida State League in home runs in 2024 with 20 with Daytona. He led the FSL in extra base hits.

Catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile hit home runs in his first three games with the Dragons (and first three games in a full-season league) in 2024 including a grand slam in the third game.

Outfielder Myles Smith was selected as the Big West Conference Player of the Year in 2024 after batting .401 with 10 home runs with UC-Irvine.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, April 10 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Jose Reyes at Dayton RH Luke Hayden

Friday, April 11 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Chase Burns (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 12 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (0-0, 2.25) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 13 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (0-1, 0.00) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-0, 13.50)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

