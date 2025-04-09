Cruisin' Carp Sprint to 10-0 Victory

April 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Sky Carp bounced back from their first loss of the 2025 season by doing what they do best: Pitching a gem and running the bases like demons.

The Carp took down host Cedar Rapids 10-0, with Emaarion Boyd stealing six of the team's 10 bases on the evening.

Boyd reached base on a fielders choice, a walk and a hit by pitch, and stole both second and third base all three times.

The Sky Carp opened the scoring in the third inning on an RBI single from Yiddi Cappe and an RBI double from Ryan Ignoffo, who extended his season-opening hitting streak to five games.

The game remained 2-0 until the Carp scored one in the eighth before exploding for six runs in the top of the ninth to put the game away.

Yiddi Cappe had a terrific night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Brock Vradenburg also had a big night, tallying a pair of hits including a triple to go along with two RBI's.

The Carp pitching was on point as it's been for the entirety of the young season. Noble Meyer pitched 4 1-3 innings of scoreless ball. Will Kempner followed with 1 1-3 scoreless, while Justin Storm was outstanding, earning the save with three hitless innings to close the game out.

The two teams will battle again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. in game three of the six-game series.

The Sky Carp will return home Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. to take on the Quad Cities River Bandits in the first of a six-game series. Fans will get plenty of opportunity to get out and enjoy the sunshine, as four of the six games will take place during the day.

