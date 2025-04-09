Chiefs-Cubs Postponed Wednesday

April 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







South Bend, IN - Wednesday's tilt between the Peoria Chiefs and the South Bend Cubs was postponed due to rainy and snowy conditions.

The game will be made up on Saturday, April 12 as part of a doubleheader. Game one will now start at 2:05 p.m EDT/1:05 p.m. CDT.

Peoria's quest for their first win IN 2025 will have to wait another evening. The series resumes Thursday at Four Winds Field. Darlin Saladin, who was scheduled to start for the Chiefs on Wednesday, is expected to take the ball tomorrow. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM EDT/6:05 PM CDT.

For more information on the Chiefs and their upcoming schedule, visit peoriachiefs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.