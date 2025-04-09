'Caps Bats Quiet on Road

April 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, Ohio - After an hour-plus rain delay, the TinCaps were blanked by the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), 5-0, on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

Dayton (1-4) raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and then added a run in the third, fourth, and sixth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Fort Wayne (3-2) was limited to two hits all night. Designated hitter Brendan Durfee doubled in the first and first baseman Ethan Long singled in the fifth. Long, an Arizona State alum, has reached base safely in every game so far this season.

On the mound, 'Caps starter Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect), in his MiLB debut, struck out the side in order in the second inning. Late in the game, reliever Josh Mallitz punched out five batters over 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Next Game: Thursday, April 10 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Jose Reyes

- Dragons Probable Pitcher: RHP Luke Hayden (No. 30 Reds prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

