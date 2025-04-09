'Caps Bats Quiet on Road
April 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
DAYTON, Ohio - After an hour-plus rain delay, the TinCaps were blanked by the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), 5-0, on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.
Dayton (1-4) raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and then added a run in the third, fourth, and sixth, respectively.
Meanwhile, Fort Wayne (3-2) was limited to two hits all night. Designated hitter Brendan Durfee doubled in the first and first baseman Ethan Long singled in the fifth. Long, an Arizona State alum, has reached base safely in every game so far this season.
On the mound, 'Caps starter Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect), in his MiLB debut, struck out the side in order in the second inning. Late in the game, reliever Josh Mallitz punched out five batters over 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
Next Game: Thursday, April 10 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Jose Reyes
- Dragons Probable Pitcher: RHP Luke Hayden (No. 30 Reds prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2025
- Quad Cities Shuts out Wisconsin in First Home Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Sky Carp Explode for Seven Runs in the Ninth, Top Kernels 10-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- 'Caps Bats Quiet on Road - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 3 Dragons Pitchers Combine on 2-Hit Shutout; Confidan Homers to Lead Dayton Offense - Dayton Dragons
- Cruisin' Carp Sprint to 10-0 Victory - Beloit Sky Carp
- Bandits Beat Wisconsin 1-0 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Nankil Drives in Five, Rain Halts Nuts' Win in Sixth - Lansing Lugnuts
- Lugnuts Top Loons 8-2 in Rain-Shortened Contest - Great Lakes Loons
- Chiefs-Cubs Postponed Wednesday - Peoria Chiefs
- Wednesday's South Bend Cubs Game Postponed - Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday - South Bend Cubs
- MBF Announces 2025 Grant Recipients - Great Lakes Loons
- Timber Rattlers to Host Mother's Day Brunch at the Ballpark - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- Furious Fourth Inning Powers Captains to Home Opener Victory - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.