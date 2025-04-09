MBF Announces 2025 Grant Recipients

April 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 grant cycle, totaling $56,165. These grants will support a diverse range of projects aimed at enhancing communities across the Great Lakes Bay Region. This year, MBF selected organizations across seven counties, reflecting its commitment to serving the broader community. The approved grants will fund initiatives in Arenac, Bay, Gratiot, Isabella, Midland, Saginaw, and Tuscola counties.

"We're excited to continue our long-standing tradition of supporting projects that create a meaningful and lasting impact in our communities," Michigan Baseball Foundation Founder Bill Stavropoulos said. "Through these grants, we are proud to empower organizations and initiatives that make a real difference in the lives of people in our region. This ongoing commitment reflects our dedication to strengthening the fabric of our region and ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to thrive."

Projects funded this cycle included baseball and softball-related improvements ranging from the youth level to the college ranks, as well as restoration projects for community gathering places among others.

The 2025 grant recipients and their respective projects are as follows:

Alma Little League - Complex Restoration for Baseball and Softball

Art Seen Festival - Scaffolding for Future Mural Projects

Bay City in Bloom - Reimagine Kantzler Memorial Arboretum

Central Michigan Athletics - On-field Batting Cage

City of Frankenmuth - Heritage Park Leslie Field Restoration

Huron Hockey & Skating Association - Taking it to the Next Level

Little Forks Conservancy - Creating Connections to Nature through Play

MyMichigan Health Foundation - High School Athletic Training Mobile Technology

Phoenix Community Farms - Season Extending Greenhouse

Reese High School - Reese High School & Youth Baseball Batting Cage Construction

Saginaw Bay Community Sailing Association - Complete Refit of Four DaySailer 17 Sailboats

Saginaw YMCA - Camp Timbers - YMCA Camp Timbers - High Adventure Safety Equipment

Sleep in Heavenly Peace - No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town

"By investing in projects that address key community needs, we are helping lay the groundwork for a brighter, more sustainable future. We deeply value the chance to contribute to these transformative efforts and look forward to seeing the positive and enduring benefits they will bring to our neighborhoods and beyond."

With the approval of these grants, the MBF's total grant giving over the past 18 years reaches approximately $1.6 million, supporting 366 total grants awarded across 14 different counties.

MBF began its annual grant process in November 2024 and solicited grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout the region. All applicants were required to meet one or more of the following guidelines, which reflected the purposes for which the Michigan Baseball Foundation was organized:

The organization contributes to regional economic development.

The organization is based in Mid-Michigan and serves young people.

The organization promotes amateur sports and fitness.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation considers funding mid-Michigan non-profit organizations that use the grant money to fund projects; the grants are not intended to fund day-to-day operations. Primary consideration will be given to organizations in the Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Genesee, Isabella, Tuscola, Huron, Arenac, Ogemaw, Sanilac and Iosco counties.

The 2026 grant process is currently in the planning stage. Updates will be communicated once the plans are finalized for the next cycle. For more information contact Jessica Gillespie at 989.837.6144, or at gillespie@loons.com.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and public charity, which was formed in 2006 to generate regional economic development and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people through creative partnerships and grants. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Foundation received its initial funding from The Dow Chemical Company Foundation, The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, The Dow Corning Corporation, The Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and The Bill and Linda Stavropoulos Foundation.

