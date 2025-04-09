Lugnuts Top Loons 8-2 in Rain-Shortened Contest

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (2-3) pitchers walked six Lansing Lugnuts (2-3) batters in five innings and the defense committed three errors while battling a rain mist that turned heavier and led to a game called after five innings with the score 8-2 Lansing on a cold and rainy 45-degree Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™.

- For the fourth instance in the first five games, the Loons scored in the first inning. Kendall George reached on an infield single, then stole second and third base. The steal of third led to an errant throw into left field letting the Dodgers No. 15 prospect come home.

- With rain expected in the forecast, the Loons turned to an opener Joseilyn Gonzalez. The right-hander worked a 1-2-3 first. The second began with an E6, allowing Nate Nankill to reach. Cole Conn followed and crushed an RBI double to center field to tie it up.

- Luke Fox, the scheduled Loons starter was greeted by three straight Lugnuts hits from the top of the order. The third was a RBI single from TJ Schofield-Sam followed by an RBI groundout. Fox retired the next two, after two walks to escape bases loaded.

- In the bottom of the fourth, Lansing added two more. With a runner on and two outs, another E6 was committed. After Schofield-Sam reached again off that error he swiped second. Nankill would add two RBI with a rope into center field.

- Lugnuts starter Yunior Tur went four innings, retiring the final five Great Lakes batters faced and striking out six in total.

- Lansing distanced themselves with three runs in the fifth. The duo of Schofield-Sam and Nankill brought home the runs. Schofield-Sam on an infield RBI single with a throwing error at shortstop moving a runner to third. Nankill notched a two-run double to right field.

- Noah Ruen walked two in the fifth inning, with the second walk and the RBI hits coming with two outs.

Rounding Things Out

Zyhir Hope walked in the fifth inning. He is the lone Loon to reach in all five games this season.

Up Next

With a win in the series for both sides, Great Lakes and Lansing square off tomorrow Thursday, April 10th. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm.

