Quad Cities Shuts out Wisconsin in First Home Win

April 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - After suffering a shutout loss to the Timber Rattlers in their home-opener Tuesday, the Quad Cities River Bandits returned the favor Wednesday, blanking Wisconsin 1-0 on Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Each starter matched the other zero for zero, as Quad Cities' right-hander matched Ryan Birchard's 3.2-scoreless innings with 4.1 of his own and punctuated his first High-A start with a game-high five strikeouts.

After Arronde worked out of a bases loaded jam in the fourth, Wisconsin threatened to break the scoreless tie against River Bandits' reliever Tyler Davis in the sixth, but the southpaw induced an inning-ending double play off the bat of Daniel Guilarte to end the threat and complete the first frame of his 2.2-inning professional debut.

Quad Cities failed to advance a baserunner to third against both Birchard and Zach Peek, who tossed 1.1-scoreless frames to get Wisconsin through the fifth. Daniel Corniel continued the trend with a one-two-three sixth and a one-two seventh, but allowed a two-out double to Chris Brito, his second of the game. Despite falling into a two-strike count, Carson Roccaforte then delivered a double of his own and drove in Brito for the go-ahead run.

While the Bandits were unable to further extend their advantage, the tally was enough for Caden Monke, who picked up his first hold of the season by striking out the side, before Zachary Cawyer stranded the bases loaded in the ninth to secure the win and his first save of the season.

Davis (1-0) earned the win in his River Bandits debut, while Corniel (0-1) was saddled with the loss after allowing one run over 3.0 innings of extended relief.

With the series even at a game apiece, Quad Cities hosts the Timber Rattlers for game three of the set Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park. Left-hander Frank Mozzicato (1-0,1.80) will get the start for River Bandits against Wisconsin's Manuel Rodriguez (0-1, 0.00).

