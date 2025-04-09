Wednesday's South Bend Cubs Game Postponed - Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday

April 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Due to the inclement weather, tonight's game between the South Bend Cubs and Peoria Chiefs has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday, April 12. Gates open at 2:00 PM and first pitch of Game 1 will begin at 2:05 PM. Game 2 will begin approximately 40 minutes after Game 1 concludes.

Tickets for Wednesday's postponed game can be exchanged for any 2025 regular season game based on availability. These tickets will act as a voucher, that must be exchanged at the box office. They do not have to be exchanged immediately.

The Reading Club parade will take place between Games 1 and 2. Parents should bring their children to the first base side next to section 101 around the 6th inning of Game 1. The parade will begin immediately following the conclusion of Game 1.

For the complete South Bend Cubs weather policy, click here.

Saturday will feature the return of the popular 'Spin To Win Saturday' promotion, as nine lucky fans will be selected to spin our wheel of prizes, which includes a 50-inch smart TV and $500 cash! It's also Autism Awareness Day, as the Cubs promote awareness, kindness and understanding for those living with autism. A special sensory room will be set up in the Pepsi Stadium Club.

On Sunday, the Cubs wrap up Opening Week at Four Winds Field with Sunday Funday. The first 1,000 adults 18 and older receive a South Bend Cubs hockey jersey, presented by Pyrotecnico. Fans will want to come early for a pre-game autograph session with the South Bend Cubs roster. Autographs will take place from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM on the concourse. Then, fans will be able to go down to the field to play catch from 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.

Tickets for the rest of the series and this season are available at SouthBendCubs.com. All times are listed in Eastern Time and subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.