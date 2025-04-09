Timber Rattlers to Host Mother's Day Brunch at the Ballpark

April 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will host Mother's Day Brunch in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Sunday, May 11. There are two sessions for brunch this year with the team on the road that day. Make your plans to celebrate with mom on her special day!

The first serving will be at 10:30am and the second serving is scheduled for 1:00pm. You may bring out the whole family, but you must make a reservation in advance to attend this event. Pick a time and purchase your tickets for brunch. Tickets are $38 for adults and $19 for children between the ages of three and twelve. Children ages two and under are free. Ticket prices include taxes and gratuities, but there is an additional ticket service fee.

Fans are urged to purchase their brunch tickets through this link at timberrattlers.com before Wednesday, May 7. There is also an option of purchasing over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or through the stadium box office.

The brunch will be served buffet style with several stations available:

Hot Main: Espresso-Crusted Roast Pork Loin with Brandy Cream Sauce, Salisbury Steak Sliders with Mushroom Sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast with Mango Berry Salsa, Bowtie Pasta in Parmesan Cream Sauce with seasonal vegetables and herbs, Roasted Garlic Smashed Yukon Potatoes, Haricot Verts and Baby Carrots.

Hot Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jones Dairy Farm Sausage, & Hash Browns

Cold Sides: Tossed Salad Buffet, Fruit, Veggie Display & dill dip, Charcuterie Display & Crackers, Assorted Breakfast Pastries, Fresh Baked Rolls, and Yogurt

Kids': Mac N' Cheese, French Toast Sticks, Boneless Brakebush Chicken Wings with Ranch Dressing, and Uncrustables PB&J Sandwiches

Dessert: Chef's Choice of cakes, mousse shooters, pies, and other sweets

Beverages: Milk, Coffee, Chocolate Milk, Water, and various Juices

Additionally, Mom will receive one complimentary "Momosa" from the bar at the event.

The Timber Rattlers are currently on the road for a series with the Quad Cities River Bandits. Wisconsin returns home to face the Lansing Lugnuts in a six-game series that starts on Tuesday, April 15.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.