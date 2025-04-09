Sky Carp Explode for Seven Runs in the Ninth, Top Kernels 10-0

Cedar Rapids, IA - Beloit's offense tallied ten runs, including seven in the ninth, while its pitching staff combined to blank the Kernels in a 10-0 win over Cedar Rapids Wednesday night.

After a pair of scoreless innings to begin the game, Beloit opened up the scoring in the third. After a walk to open the frame, Emaarion Boyd reached on a fielder's choice. After he stole second and third; he scored on a Yiddi Cappe RBI single to put the Sky Carp up 1-0. The next batter, Ryan Ignoffo, then doubled to left center to drive in Cappe and double the Carp lead to 2-0.

That would stay the score until the top of the eighth. Beloit starter Noble Meyer did not allow a run across 4.2 innings of work and behind him, Will Kempner and Justin Storm posted scoreless outings in relief to keep the Kernels off the board.

In the eighth, the Sky Carp started to add to the lead. Cappe walked to begin the inning, and after he stole second, he scored on a Fenwick Trimble RBI double to increase the Beloit lead to 3-0.

In the ninth, Beloit blew it open. The Sky Carp scored seven times in the inning on four hits, three walks and a hit by pitch to extend the lead to 10-0, the score that would be the final.

The loss is the first Kernels shutout loss of the season in a game where Beloit stole ten bases. The defeat drops Cedar Rapids to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in the six-game set with the Sky Carp. Game three of the series is set for tomorrow at 6:35, with Ty Langenberg on the mound for the Kernels opposite Thomas White.

