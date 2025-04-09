3 Dragons Pitchers Combine on 2-Hit Shutout; Confidan Homers to Lead Dayton Offense

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton pitchers Jose Montero, Easton Sikorski, and Cody Adcock combined on a two-hit shutout and Dragons outfielder Yerlin Confidan had a home run, double, and two runs batted in as Dayton defeated Fort Wayne 5-0 on Wednesday night. The win was the initial victory of the 2025 season for the Dragons.

A crowd of 7,280 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons got off to a quick start in the game, scoring two runs in the first inning. Yerlin Confidan walked to start the rally and went to second on a single through the left side of the infield by Leo Balcazar. After a ground out moved the runners to second and third, Ricardo Cabrera's sacrifice fly to deep center brought in Confidan, and Victor Acosta delivered a two-out single to left to drive in Balcazar and make it 2-0.

Confidan led off the third inning with a long home run to right field to make it 3-0. The exit velocity off the bat of Confidan was recorded at 112 mph as he connected on his first Midwest League home run.

View the Confidan home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1910135084239225219

The Dragons collected another two-out, RBI hit in the fourth as Anthony Stephan doubled with one out and scored on Trey Faltine's two-out single to make it 4-0.

And Dayton closed out the scoring in the sixth when Confidan doubled to right-center field to drive in Connor Burns from second base and make it 5-0.

Meanwhile, Jose Montero, the Dayton starting pitcher, was exceptional. He worked five innings, allowing two hits and only one walk with five strikeouts. He threw only 53 pitches. The game marked the fifth straight strong start for a Dragons hurler. Dayton starting pitchers have now tossed 21 innings this season and given up only two runs.

The Dayton bullpen enjoyed its best night of the year on Wednesday. Easton Sikorski followed Montero and tossed three near-perfect innings. Sikorski retired nine of the 10 batters he faced as the only hitter to reach base against him did so on an error. Sikorski struck out three. Cody Adcock pitched a perfect ninth inning, notching two strikeouts.

The Dragons collected a season-high nine hits. Confidan was 2 for 3 with a homer, double, two walks, two runs scored, and two RBI. Faltine had two hits, a walk, and an RBI. Stephan had a double for the second straight night. Dayton hitters drew nine walks in the game.

Notes: Dayton starting pitchers have allowed just two runs on the season over 16 innings, but the Dragons bullpen has surrendered 24 runs in 20.1 innings, twice allowing opponents to overcome three-run Dayton leads to win.

Up Next: The Dragons (1-4) host Fort Wayne (3-2) in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. Luke Hayden, a product of Indiana State University, will make his first start for the Dragons. Fort Wayne will counter with Jose Reyes, who will also be making his first appearance of 2025. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

