Green Homers Twice, But Loons Double up Lugs

April 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Rodney Green, Jr., thumped a pair of home runs, but the Great Lakes Loons (2-2) outslugged the Lansing Lugnuts (1-3), 10-5, on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.

The temperature was 35 degrees at first pitch for the Lugnuts' 29th Midwest League home opener, with a combination of sunshine and snow flurries. When the game ended three hours and 10 minutes later, it was 29 degrees with a 23-degree wind chill.

The fans who braved the wintry conditions were treated to 29 combined hits, 15 for Great Lakes and 14 for Lansing. All nine Loons hit safely, led by three-hit efforts from Logan Wagner, who swatted a two-run homer in the third inning, and Nelson Quiroz, who bounced a two-run single in the seventh to supply insurance.

Trailing 5-0, center fielder Green opened the home third inning with a boom off Great Lakes starter Christian Romero, blasting the Lugnuts' first home run of the year to right-center.

CJ Rodriguez, who led the Lugnuts with a 3-for-5 showing, delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning to pull the Nuts within 7-3.

Tommy White lined an RBI single in the sixth to make it 7-4.

And Green struck again off reliever Carson Hobbs in the eighth with a leadoff shot out onto Larch St., closing out the scoring.

White, Green, T.J. Schofield-Sam, Sahid Valenzuela and Casey Yamauchi each collected two hits, but the Lugnuts stranded 14 runners on base and went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Lansing starter Jake Garland allowed 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings, walking one and striking out five. He was followed by Jake Christianson (two innings, two runs on two hits, two strikeouts); Corey Avant (2/3 inning, two strikeouts, two runs on one hit and two walks); Hunter Breault (one scoreless inning, one strikeout); and Yehizon Sanchez (one scoreless inning).

Wednesday marks the Lugnuts' first Dog Days of Summer of the season, with dogs welcome to the ballpark. Right-hander Yunior Tur gets the start against Great Lakes left-hander Luke Fox. Tickets are on sale at the Jackson ® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.