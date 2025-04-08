Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday, April 8 (7:05 PM)

April 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 l Game #4

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-1) at Dayton Dragons (0-3)

RH Ian Koenig vs. RH Nestor Lorant

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Tonight's game is the Dragons annual home "Opening Night" event.

2024 vs. Fort Wayne: The Dragons went 16-8 against Fort Wayne in 2024 (6-6 in Dayton; 10-2 at Fort Wayne).

Last Game. Sunday: West Michigan 7, Dayton 6 (10 innings). West Michigan's Andrew Jenkins scored the winning run from third base on a wild pitch with no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Whitecaps completed a three-game sweep. The Saturday and Sunday games both went extra innings. The Dragons led 6-3 with two outs in the eighth when West Michigan's Max Clark hit a three-run home run to tie the score. Dayton's Leo Balcazar led a seven-hit attach with three hits including two doubles. Yerlin Confidan had two hits including a double and scored three runs. Injury Note: Saturday's scheduled Dayton starting pitcher, Adam Serwinowski, was scratched due to a finger cut, but came back to start Sunday's game and fired three scoreless innings.

The Dragons have played two extra inning games within the first three games of the season for the first time since 2010, when they opened the season with back-to-back extra innings games vs. Lansing (winning both). The last time they played one extra inning game within the first three games was 2013, when they lost in extra innings on opening night at West Michigan.

Dragons starting pitchers have combined to pitch 11 innings while allowing just one run (solo home run by Johnny Peck on Saturday).

A Look at 2025 for the Dragons: Manager Vince Harrison Jr. returns for his second season with the Dragons. The Dragons roster is headlined by starting pitcher Chase Burns, the second overall selection in the 2024 draft, and the Reds #1 prospect based on MLB Pipeline's rankings. Burns is #2 on the Reds list in the Baseball America rankings, behind former Dragon Rhett Lowder. Also among the Reds top-30 list based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America rankings are third baseman Ricardo Cabrera, starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski, shortstop Leo Balcazar, center fielder Carlos Jorge, catcher Connor Burns, and starting pitcher Luke Hayden. The Dayton roster includes 17 players who spent all or part of the 2024 season with the Dragons, including several key members of last season's playoff team. Last year's Dragons starting shortstop, Leo Balcazar, along with starting center fielder Carlos Jorge, starting second baseman Victor Acosta, co-starting catchers Connor Burns and Logan Tanner, and late-season star John Michael Faile, a catcher/first baseman, are all among the position players on the Dragons 2025 opening night roster. Utilitymen Trey Faltine and Johnny Ascanio also return from 2024. Returning pitchers from the 2024 Dragons include Cody Adcock, Gabriel Aguilera, Brian Edgington, Brody Jessee, Nestor Lorant, Joseph Menefee, Graham Osman, Easton Sikorski, and Dylan Simmons.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, April 9 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Clark Candiotti at Dayton RH Jose Montero

Thursday, April 10 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Jose Reyes at Dayton RH Luke Hayden

Friday, April 11 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Chase Burns (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 12 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (0-0, 2.25) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 13 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (0-1, 0.00) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-0, 13.50)

How to Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2025

