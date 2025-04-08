River Bandits Shut out in First Loss of 2025

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits saw their perfect start come to an end during their 2025 home opener Tuesday, as the Royals' High-A affiliate was held to one hit in a 4-0 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park.

Wisconsin jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third as the result of a two-out rally sparked by a Jadher Areinamo double. The next batter, Matt Wood, followed with a two-bagger of his own to plate the shortstop before Eduardo Garcia singled into right field to score Wood.

The pair of runs would be the only two allowed by River Bandits' starter Logan Martin (0-1), who was saddled with the loss, but worked 4.1 innings and struck out five in his High-A debut.

Another two-out push doubled the Timber Rattlers' lead in the sixth, as Quad Cities' reliever Mauricio Veliz struck out Luis Castillo and Tayden Hall to open the frame, but allowed an inning-extending single to Daniel Guilart. Hedbert Perez then capitalized, following with a two-run home run over the right field fence for his first of the year and a 4-0 Wisconsin lead.

After Rattlers' starter Tyson Hardin stymied Quad Cities' bats with just 51 pitches thrown over 5.0-hitless innings, Callan Moss and Erick Torres worked back-to-back walks to open the sixth inning against Aaron Rund, but after a mound visit the right-hander would retire the next three hitters to stamp out the threat.

Nicholas Regalado and A.J. Causey combined for 3.0-scoreless innings and a pair of strikeouts to keep Quad Cities in the game late, but after Carter Frederick's seventh-inning single broke up the no-hitter, Brian Fitzpatrick took over on the hill for Wisconsin and rattled off eight-straight outs, including four strikeouts, to close out the 4-0 Rattlers win.

The loss marks the River Bandits' second-straight shutout home loss to Wisconsin, dating back to Game 1 of the Midwest League West Division Championship series in 2024 when the Timber Rattlers defeated the Bandits 1-0.

Quad Cities returns to action on Wednesday and sends Felix Arronde (0-0, 0.00) to the mound for his first High-A start against Wisconsin's Ryan Birchard (0-0, 0.00). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

