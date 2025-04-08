Olivares Shines, Amick Drives in Three, Kernels Win Home Opener over Beloit 3-2

April 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Jose Olivares did not allow a run across 4.2 innings in his Kernels debut and Billy Amick drove in all three runs as Cedar Rapids topped Beloit 3-2 in its 2025 home opener.

After the first ten Kernels went down in order to begin the game, Kyle DeBarge worked a walk to reach with one out in the fourth. Two batters later, Billy Amick roped a two-out double down the right field line, scoring DeBarge from first to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

That stayed the score until the sixth inning behind the work of Jose Olivares. In his Cedar Rapids debut, the right-hander did not give up a run in 4.2 innings of work, allowing just one hit while posting six strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth frame, Caden Kendle led off the inning with a walk and Kaelen Culpepper followed with a single into right field. After another walk to DeBarge, the bases were loaded for Amick. The Kernels first baseman hit a fly ball into center field that scored both Kendle and Culpepper all the way from second to up the Cedar Rapids edge to 3-0.

Beloit made a late push in the ninth. After two walks to begin the inning, Brock Vradenburg lined a one-out double into right-center, scoring a run to put the Sky Carp on the board and make it 3-1. With runners on second and third and one out, Jacob Wosinski entered out of the Kernels bullpen and got Michael Snyder to line out to center field, which brought in a run and made it 3-2. With the tying run still on second, Wosinski slammed the door, striking out Emaarion Boyd to close out the 3-2 win and collect his first save of the season.

The win improves the Kernels to 3-1 to begin the year and makes Cedar Rapids 8-3 in its last 11 home openers. Game two of the season-opening six-game homestand is set for tomorrow at 6:35, with Ross Dunn on the mound for the Kernels opposite Noble Meyer.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.