Six-Run Eighth Propels 'Caps

April 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, Ohio - For the first time since 2021, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are 3-1 to start the season, after defeating the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) 8-4 on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

The TinCaps struck first in the second inning. Following an opposite-field double by Braedon Karpathios, Ethan Long drove him in on an RBI single to center. Dayton (0-4) answered with four of its own, including a three-run home run in the fifth by Ariel Almonte.

Fort Wayne added another run in the seventh before unloading in the eighth. Following a walk, Karpathios launched his second extra-base hit of the game, smacking an RBI triple into right-center field. Following an RBI double by Nerwilian Cedeño the next at-bat, an RBI infield single by Leo De Vries (Padres No. 1 prospect), and a two-run double by Brendan Durfee, the TinCaps sent 10 men to the plate, scoring six to go up 8-4.

TinCaps relievers Xavier Ruiz and Tyson Neighbors (Padres No. 15 prospect) shut the door over the final two frames, handing Dayton its fourth straight loss.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 9 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Clark Candiotti (Padres No. 20 prospect)

- Dragons Probable Pitcher: RHP Jose Montero

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

